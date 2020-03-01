Mayurbhanj: The body of a young man was found hanging from a tree at a mango orchard in Pedagadi village of Mayurbhanj district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Brajakishor Bidhani, a resident of Pedagadi village.

The matter came to light after fellow villagers spotted the body and immediately alerted the local police about the incident.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The officials also recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

Though the exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said while adding that the postmortem report will help solve the case.

PNN