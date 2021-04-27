Kalinganagar: A youth was killed while three others sustained critical injuries when a wild boar attacked them at Mahagiri forest under Tamka forest limits in Jajpur district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Das, a casual labourer and resident of Tamka-Mahulbadi village of Kiajhar panchayat under Tamka forest limits in Danagadi block. The injured persons have been identified as Mangal Nayak, 58, his wife Kuntala Nayak, 52, and Malati Das, 35.

The incident occurred when some people from Tamka-Mahulbadi village went to collect wood from the forest. A wild boar suddenly attacked Das, who was washing himself at a nullah.

Villagers accompanying them ran to his rescue after his wife raised an alarm. The animal, however, left Das and attacked another villager and two other women.

On being informed Tamka police and Forest department personnel rushed the injured persons to Danagadi hospital where doctors pronounced the youth brought dead, while the other three are undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after this tragic incident. Angry villagers also demanded financial assistance for the bereaved family and the injured persons.

Tamka forest ranger Ghanshyam Muduli said that the bereaved family will get financial assistance worth Rs 4 lakh, while financial assistance to the injured persons will be given after the completion of a probe into the matter.

PNN