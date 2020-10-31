Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants allegedly killed a man near Traffic Gate Market here in Sundargarh district late Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Ray. The miscreants also attacked Sagar’s friend Prakash Sethy. Critically injured Prakash Sethy is undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital.

According to a source, Sagar and Prakash were sleeping at their rented accommodation near Traffic Gate Market. In the dead of night, eight to ten youths knocked at the door and, when answered, barged into the room. Before they could understand anything they started attacking them with sticks and other sharp weapons.

Later, the miscreants left the place leaving the duo in a pool of blood.

Local residents rescued them and rushed them to Rourkela Government Hospital where the doctors declared Sagar as received dead. Prakash is undergoing treatment.

Acting on a report lodged, Plant Site police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The cops have detained four suspects in this connection. A detailed probe into the incident is on. Meanwhile, local people suspected past enmity to be the reason behind the attack.

