Berhampur: A youth was attacked with knife after minor argument over a ludo game on mobile phone turned ugly at Jhadakuda village under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district, late Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Duryodhan Reddy, a residence of the same village.

According to locals, Duryodhan Reddy was playing ludo game with another youth on a mobile phone near a temple in the locality, while an argument ensued between the two over the game leading to heated exchange of words between the youths. The accused then attacked Reddy with a knife leaving him critically injured and fled from the spot.

Some locals spotted the victim and he was initially admitted to the Chatrapur hospital, and later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here as his condition deteriorated.

No police complaint was lodged in this regard till last report came in.

PNN