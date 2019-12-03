Hyderabad: A youth was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comment on social media about the woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered here last week.

The cyber crime wing of Central Crime Station arrested Chavan Sriram, a resident of Nizamabad district of Telangana, for making the vulgar comment on Facebook about Disha, as the victim of the horrific is being called by the police.

The police November 30 had registered a suomoto case against some unknown persons who uploaded photos of the recent victim of sexual violence and murder and posted objectionable comments with Facebook profile ‘Stalin Sriram’ and others. “These posts are very derogatory, obscene and vulgar,” the police said.

Cyber Crime Police Station had registered a case and is investigating. The police had earlier tweeted that it registered a case against those abetting rape and making derogatory comment on rape victim on social media.

Reacting to this, some Twitter users had thanked the police and hoped that those making such comments will get arrested and given psychiatric counseling and rehabilitation. One of them had even shared the contact numbers of those posting objectionable content.