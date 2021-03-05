Khuntuni: Tension gripped at Krushnashaymapur on under construction NH-55 under Khuntuni police limits in Cuttack district after a bus ran over a youth Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Sahu alias Tutu, a resident of Indranipatna village of Kulailo panchayat. He had a shop at Mathurapur.

According to a source, Pradeep was on his way to his shop after buying snacks from an eatery in Khuntuni.

As he was nearing Krushnashaymapur, a bus named ‘Nisha’ hit him and ran over him. As the news spread, hundreds of people thronged the spot. After ransacking the bus, demanding adequate compensation to the bereaved family, they staged a road block. Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on either side of the road.

According to the last report, the blockade was still continuing while Choudwar SDPO Prashant Malla and Khuntuni IIC Suchitrabirjya Das were trying to pacify the mob.

PNN