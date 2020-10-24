Cuttack: Some unidentified miscreants stoned a man to death in full public view at Gholapur village under Banki police limits in Cuttack district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gobind Behera (28) of Gholapur village. Police’s preliminary investigation revealed that the crime is a fallout of past enmity.

According to a source, Gobind was on his way to the village market Saturday morning riding his bike when some miscreants hurled a country-made bomb at him. As he fell down, the miscreants did not let him stand up and hit him with stones. They continued hitting him until he lay motionless.

The entire incident took place in the crowded market place but none dared to come to Gobind’s rescue. Rather they chose to be mute spectators. After the incident, the fear-stricken businessmen downed their shutters and the market bore a deserted look.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body for post mortem and launched an investigation.

PNN