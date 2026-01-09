Baripada: Police arrested two persons Thursday after a youth was allegedly stripped, assaulted and paraded on National Highway-220 over his love affair with a minor of a separate community under Bahalda police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

After their arrest, the two accused were produced in the court Thursday. The victim, who is a member of a minority community, was allegedly targeted by relatives of the minor girl over an alleged love affair.

According to local authorities, the attackers tied the man’s hands with a rope, stripped and forced him to walk along the NH-220. A video of the assault went viral on social media, prompting police to register a case.

Investigators confirmed that two suspects were taken into custody and produced before a court. The victim’s family met with Mayurbhanj Collector Hema Kanta Say to demand a thorough investigation. Formal complaints were also submitted to the Superintendent of Police, the Odisha Human Rights Commission, and the Orissa High Court Police are investigating the assault and public humiliation of the youth from a minority community who was allegedly stripped and paraded through the streets January 2.

According to authorities, the victim had travelled by car to meet the minor girl with whom he was reportedly in a relationship. The girl’s relatives, who had previously filed a police complaint against the youth, discovered the two together and intercepted the man. The group allegedly vandalised the victim’s vehicle and physically assaulted him. Witnesses and officials stated that the attackers tied the man’s hands, stripped him, and forced him to walk on the road while shouting verbal abuses. The assailants also reportedly forced the victim to chant religious slogans against his will. IIC Bhaskar Pradhan said a case has been registered and authorities are working to identify all those involved.