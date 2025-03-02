Basudevpur/Sabarang: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old youth sustained grievous burn injuries after unidentified miscreants poured acid on him while he was asleep at his residence in Ramchandrapur village under Lakshmidaspur panchayat, late Friday night.

The attack has triggered panic and outrage among locals, who have demanded swift police action. The victim, identified as Jagabandhu Palei, owns a tent house business and supplies materials for various events. He had returned home late after overseeing arrangements for an event and retired to bed, unaware of the lurking danger.

Taking advantage of the late hours, the assailants poured acid on him through an open window and fled the scene. Palei’s agonising screams woke up his family, who rushed to his aid. They found him writhing in pain, with severe burns on his face, eyes, and chest. Without delay, he was taken to Basudevpur hospital for emergency treatment. Given the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for advanced medical care.

Following a complaint lodged by his brother, Nayakanidihi police registered a case and launched a probe. Sadar SDPO Bichitrananda Sethy and local police officials visited the scene Saturday morning, speaking to family members and villagers to gather more information.

It has been alleged that Palei was targeted before, with his tent house materials being set on fire multiple times. However, it remains unclear whether the acid attack was motivated by business rivalry or personal enmity.

PNN