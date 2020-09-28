Sambalpur: In an untoward incident, a youth from Keloberni village under Nakatideula police limits in Sambalpur district went missing after falling into Tikira river Monday morning.

The youth has been identified as Amit Dhal of the village.

According to sources, three youths belonging to the village reached the river at around 07:30 am to take bath. While taking bath in the river, Amit accidentally slipped and fell into the deep water.

Despite rescue attempts made by his friends, the youth was swept away and went missing.

His friends immediately informed the matter to Amit’s parents and alerted the fire service department.

On being informed, Fire Service personnel conducted a frantic search to find out the missing youth. However, the youth is yet to be traced out.

The incident has spread a pall of gloom in the area.

PNN