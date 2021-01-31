Jajpur/Kalinganagar: A youth’s attempt to visit his girlfriend’s place in Jajpur Road impersonating as a ‘sadhu’ proved him costly as locals caught hold of him suspecting as a child lifter and handed him over to police.

The youth was identified as Ayeshkant Behera, 20, of Chhendipada area in Angul district.

The youth was on his way to his girlfriend’s house at Rampas when Sanjay Kumar Jena detained him suspecting him to be a child lifter as he found him quite young in age. He questioned him on his whereabouts and the reasons behind his visiting the locality.

Behera claimed himself to be a ‘sadhu’ and earned his living on alms offered by people. However, Jena doubted his unusual long beard and pulled it which came out easily. His large knot of hair was also found to be fake. The residents informed the police presuming him to be a child lifter.

On being informed, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and detained the youth. A police official said the youth is a Plus II student in Bhubaneswar and a resident of Angul. He was studying with the girl in Bhubaneswar when they both fell in love.

The family members of the girl after coming to know about their relationship brought her back and got her admitted in a local college. Recently, the girl’s family members got her marriage fixed elsewhere following which Behera tried to visit the girl’s house dressed up as a ‘sadhu’

The youth has been detained and further investigations are on, Jajpur Road IIC Anil Kumar Mohanty said.

