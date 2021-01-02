Kalahandi: In a tragic incident, a youth in Kalahandi while trying to save his sister from being electrocuted suffered electric shock and died, Saturday.

The incident was reported from Paramanandapur village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police limits in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhujabal Baishal. The deceased’s father also suffered injuries as he, after hearing the cries of his children, rushed to the spot and tried to save the brother-sister duo. Both father and daughter are undergoing treatment at Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to a source, Bhujabal’s sister was hanging her wet clothes to dry when she came in contact with the wire. Hearing her cries, her brother Bhujabal and then their father leapt towards her. It was when Bhujabal was trying to save his sister that he suffered the shock.

Their father also suffered injuries after coming in contact with them. The family members somehow snapped the flow of electricity and rescued the trio.

They were rushed to Bhawanipatna DHH. There while undergoing treatment Bhujabal breathed his last. The deceased’s father and his sister are undergoing treatment at the DHH.

As the news broke, a pall of gloom descended on the village.

PNN