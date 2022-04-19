Keonjhar: Locals of Bhimkand village in Keonjhar district foiled an abduction bid of two minor girls Sunday night. They also managed to nab one of the alleged abductors, while three others managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness.

Sources said the incident occurred while the minors had gone to witness the Hingula Yatra along with their family members. Later, the two girls along with a five-year-old boy had gone to attend nature’s call.

Taking advantage of the fact that there were no seniors with the girls and the kid, four miscreants tried to abduct them. On hearing their screams, villagers rushed to their rescue and overpowered the youths. However, three of the miscreants managed to escape.

On being informed, police Monday morning reached the village and began a probe. The detained youth was later taken into custody. Police are trying to ascertain the whereabouts of the three others who were also involved in the abduction attempt.