Angul: Tension ran high at Kumand area in Angul district after the body of a youth was found on a railway track here Thursday.

Identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

Locals spotted the body of the youth near the railway track Thursday morning and informed the local police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the mutilated body from the railway track.

Prima facie, police suspect it to be an act of preplanned murder.

“The victim was possibly murdered elsewhere and the body was later dumped on the railway tracks to mislead the police into believing it was a train mishap,” said a cop.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem. A detailed investigation is underway, said police.

