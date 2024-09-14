Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Today youths are playing a leading role in innovation and placing India among the top three countries of the world in the startup ecosystem, Governor Raghubar Das said while addressing the batch of 2024 at the 20th annual convocation of of KIIT Deemed to be University here Saturday.

Terming the youths as agents of change in the country, the Governor said, “They are making unicorns and providing opportunities to lakhs of people. Our youth are not only shaping their career but also shaping the country’s future. Instead of job seekers, they are becoming job givers.”

Das also appreciated excellence of KIIT students in academics as well as sports. Noting that many students from the institute have participated in the Olympics, making the country proud, he said, “Its founder Achyuta Samanta has done unparalleled work in establishing such an institute of professional and higher education. He has effectively used education as a tool for empowerment, helping underprivileged people integrate into the mainstream of society.”

In her convocation address, delivered virtually, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Nobel Peace Laureate (2022), Ukraine said KIIT has become one of the most prominent institutions in India and globally in a short time.

On the occasion, KIIT-DU conferred Honoris Causa DSc and DLitt degrees on four eminent persons from different walks of life. They included D Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals; Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, eminent writer, spiritual thinker and humanitarian; Kishor Patil, co-founder, managing director and CEO, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Ashirbad Behera, honorary secretary, Odisha Athletics Association and Football Association of Odisha.

As many as 7,283 students received degrees at the convocation. They included 5,455 Bachelors, 1,597 Masters and 186 PhDs.

Congratulating the students, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta exhorted them to take risks, fail, learn and rise. “Always keep in mind 3 I’s: Idea, Innovation, and Impact. These three will shape your future and the world around you,” he said.

In his presidential address, Ashok Kumar Parija, Chancellor, KIIT-DU said, “KIIT’s journey from its humble beginnings to being recognised among the country’s leading institutions is a story of vision, hard work, and unwavering dedication. This transformation would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of Samanta, and the tireless efforts of our faculty and staff.”

Medals were awarded to 59 students for their outstanding academic performances. Three students were awarded Founder’s Gold Medals for their outstanding all-round and academic performances, while 26 students were awarded Chancellor’s Gold Medals, and 27 got Vice Chancellor’s Silver Medals. Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal, PK Bal Memorial Gold Medal, and PPL Gold Medal were also given away on the occasion.