San Francisco: Google is widely rolling out support for playback speed controls on YouTube for Android TV.

The added support for playback speed controls lets users slow down or speed up a video based on their preferences.

This is a feature that’s long been available on the YouTube website and in mobile apps, but now it’s also available on TVs, 9To5Google reported.

The option appears under the extended settings menu.

Once you have landed on it, though, you will have the option to adjust playback speed from 0.25x speed to 0.5x, 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x speeds, the report said.

This drops the 0.75x and 1.75x options from other platforms, but it’s still progress in the right direction, it added.

Playback speed controls on YouTube for TV, though, aren’t fully new and are only just now coming to the Android TV/Google TV port.

The option previously debuted on the nearly identical app on LG, Samsung and other TV platforms.

YouTube for Android TV is also testing the addition of video descriptions and other channel shortcuts to the video player for some users.

Unlike that change, though, playback speed controls appear to be widely rolled out to most users at this point.