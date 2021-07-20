Colombo: Yuzvendra Chahal (3/50) continued his good form with the ball as India once more restricted Sri Lanka to a below 300-run total in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series here Tuesday. The hosts after winning the toss for the second successive time, elected to bat. However, Sri Lanka failed to capitalise on the good start of 77 runs given by openers Avishka Fernando (50, 71b, 4×4, 1×6) and Minod Bhanuka (36, 42b, 6×4) and finally ended on 275 for nine in their 50 overs.

It was Yuzvendra Chahal who started the downfall for Sri Lanka by getting rid of Bhanuka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) off successive deliveries in the 14th over. Chahal was well supported by pacers Deepak Chahar (2/53) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54). Even though Krunal Pandya did not get a wicket, he bowled a tight length and line. However, Kuldeep Yadav (0/55) was a tad expensive and also failed to get a breakthrough.

Charith Asalanka emerged the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with a fine innings of (65, 68b, 6×4). He showed a lot of maturity even as Dhananjaya de Silva (32) and Dasun Shanka (16) were dismissed even after getting a start. At the fag end of the innings some good hitting by Chamika Karunaratne (44 n o, 33b, 5×4) took Sri Lanka past the 250-run mark.

The total should not be much of a worry to the Indians with skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw showing tremendous form at the top of the order in the first game.

However, India should be concerned with the number of wides they bowled. India conceded 11 wides and two balls – a total of 13 extra deliveries that Sri Lanka got. Against superior sides this could prove to be an expensive mistake.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka (Charith Asalanka 65, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/50, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/54) Deepak Chahar 2/53). Match to continue.