Mullanpur: Yuzvendra Chahal led a stunning comeback for Punjab Kings with 4/28 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in their low-scoring Indian Premier League thriller here Tuesday.

After restricting PBKS for 111 inside 16 overs, KKR looked set for a comfortable win reaching 60 for two in seven overs.

Chahal then ran through KKR to hand Punjab an unlikely but thrilling win as KKR slipped to 95 all-out in 15.1 overs.

Earlier, Punjab Kings collapsed from 39 for no loss to 111 all-out in 15.3 overs with Harshit Rana taking 3/25 while Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine claiming two wickets apiece.

Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (30) fired at the top but the hosts suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 111 for the second lowest score among all teams this season.

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 111 in 15.3 overs in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 30; Harshit Rana 3/25, Varun Chakravarthy 2/21, Sunil Narine bagged 2/14) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 95 in 15.1 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 37; Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/28) by 16 runs.