New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board’s Zafaryab Jilani expressed Saturday dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. He said it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it.

The apex court Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

“The Ayodhya verdict holds no value for us. We are dissatisfied with the verdict. It has lot of contradictions. We will seek a review,” senior advocate Jilani said.

After the verdict was pronounced by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, lawyers were seen and heard shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the Supreme Court lawn.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, who was the lawyer of deity Ram Lalla in the title dispute, welcomed the judgment. He said it is a victory for the people. “It is a very balanced judgment and it is a victory for the people of India,” said Vaidyanathan.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, the bench put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The Nirmohi Akhara said it has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a ‘shebait’ of deity Ram Lalla.

“We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla. The court has accepted Ram Lalla’s side and with this, our motive was fulfilled,” Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told this agency.

The court has said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

