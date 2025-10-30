Bhubaneswar: Noted charitable organisation Zain Foundation Trust (ZFT) is set to bring a spectacular theatrical experience to this city with Rage Productions’ One On One Dhamaal, an anthology of plays, November 1, 2025, at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

The event features some of Mumbai’s finest actors and India’s most celebrated playwrights, under the guidance of acclaimed directors. One On One Dhamaal will present eight engaging plays reflecting contemporary India, exploring themes such as arranged marriages, marital compromises, resigned housewives, harried film producers, ticketing woes, and even inedible airline food. The plays mix English, Hindi, and Hinglish, offering humour, satire, and social commentary.

Plays include:

I’m Every Woman – A single character juggling multiple roles of women in a household. (English, 13 mins)

Kachre Ki Hifazat – The comic woes of a CM’s bodyguard. (Hindi, 15 mins)

Keeda Saala – Life as a junior artist growing up in Mumbai’s Dongri. (Hinglish, 10 mins, Adults Only)

Mind Blowing Mannequin – A wo-mannequin born with a slight defect navigates life hilariously. (Hindi, 12 mins)

Laughing Hyena – A karaoke DJ deals with out-of-tune singers and outdated lawmakers. (English, 13 mins)

Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke – The search for love and soulmates. (Hindi, 10 mins)

Hello Check – A glamorous wannabe housewife shares her social escapades. (English, 10 mins)

TC Rasbihari – A ticket collector finally stands up against repeated injustices. (Hindi, 15 mins)

Rajit Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Anu Menon, Gagandev Riar, Shruti Vyas, Lisha Bajaj, and Zafar Karachiwala are among the performers who will mesmerise the viewers.

The event is part of ZFT’s annual fundraiser to support people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Since its formation in 2015, ZFT has championed advocacy and awareness for the autism community through workshops, rallies, sporting events, art exhibitions, and specially curated inclusive events.

The Trust is now moving toward establishing Eastern India’s first residential facility for individuals with autism, and proceeds from this event will contribute to this mission.

ZFT has a rich legacy of theatre initiatives, having previously hosted plays featuring renowned artists such as Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar (Kaifi Aur Mein, 2015), Naseeruddin Shah (Einstein, 2016), Rajit Kapoor (Siddhus of Upper Juhu, 2017), Darsheel Safary (Two Adorable Losers, 2018), Vinay Pathak (King Lear, 2021), Rajit Kapoor, Vrajesh Hirji, and Sumeet Vyas (One On One, 2022), Kumud Mishra (Dhumrapan, 2023), and Kumud Mishra and Subhtajyoti Bharat (Purane Chawal, 2024).

Orissa POST and Dharitri are the print media partners for the event.