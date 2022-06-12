Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the European Union (EU) to impose a seventh package of sanctions against Russia due to its continued war against Kiev.

He made the remark at a joint press conference in Kiev with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Saturday, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“The war continues, so a seventh package of sanctions is needed,” the President said.

He believes sanctions should be imposed on all Russian officials and judges who are working on repression.

“Sanctions are also needed against companies that are helping the Russian state in one way or another, whether in the military sphere or in suppressing democracy,” Zelensky said.

He also insisted that the EU should completely abandon Russian energy resources.

“The EU must work for its own benefit to completely eliminate Russian energy resources. This is a fundamental security issue for all.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has already signed a letter to the EU setting out Ukraine’s vision for the seventh package of sanctions.

Zelensky’s statement came just days after he signed a decree June 9 to impose personal sanctions on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and a number of other high-ranking officials in Moscow.

The sanctions list comprise a total of 35 Russian figures, and some of the important ones include Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Sanctions include bans on entry to Ukraine; revocation of visas and permits; revocation of state awards of Ukraine; revocation of all issued licences and permits; blocking of financial assets; and a ban on transportation of property belonging to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

In addition, Zelensky also signed a decree imposing sanctions on 236 Russian universities.