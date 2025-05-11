Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said he is hoping for a full and temporary ceasefire with Russia starting Monday, adding he would be in Turkiye to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin “personally.”

His comments came after US President Donald Trump insisted Ukraine accept Russia’s latest offer of holding direct talks in Turkiye on Thursday. Ukraine, along with European allies, had demanded Russia accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday before holding talks.

It was not clear if Zelenskyy was conditioning his presence in Turkiye on the Monday ceasefire holding.

AP