Kolkata: A section of delivery men of Zomato has threatened to shut dispatch of food, particularly beef and pork, from Monday if they were forced to deliver those two food items by the management, as they believe, it goes against their religious sentiments.

A group of delivery executives of Zomato, a food app that gets order on phone from customers, who could be seen evenings in front of fast food junctions and deliver food on two-wheelers to the clients, Sunday protested and threatened to stop delivery of food from Monday if the management forced them to carry beef or pork to the customers.

They accused the food app of hurting their religious sentiments by ‘forcing’ them to deliver beef and pork. They alleged despite their refusal to deliver beef and pork, the company was forcing them to do so. “Both Hindu and Muslim food delivery boys have now refused to deliver the food that is beyond their religious guidelines and decided to go on strike to demonstrate their protest,” it was said.

West Bengal Minister and Howrah legislator Rajib Banerjee said no one can force a man or a woman to do things against their wishes. “They should not force any one to go against rules of their religion. This is wrong. We had no idea about such actions. Since we have been approached, we shall take action,” Banerjee said.