Bhubaneswar: Odisha received 19 per cent less rainfall between June 1 and July 11 as the southwest monsoon has become inactive in the state, said the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

That said, the centre has said that low to moderate rainfall is likely in some parts of the state till July 19.

The weatherman said that the fear of less rainfall arises as the monsoon has been inactive and there are slender possibilities of fresh low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal.

IMD predicted overcast sky with sporadic rainfall for the next two days across the state. One or two places of Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Balasore, Khurda and Puri districts are likely to experience thundershowers over next 48 hours.

PNN