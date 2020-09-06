Puri: The flood situation in Puri district has improved as water levels in most of the rivers have receded significantly.

Sources in the district administration have revealed that the floodwaters have come down in Daya, Kushabhadra, Bhargavi, Ratnachira, Luna, Makara, Dhanua and Rajua rivers.

The administration Saturday claimed that at least nine blocks in Puri district have been affected by the recent floods. At least 237 villages of 62 panchayats in Kanas, Puri Sadar, Pipli, Delang, Nimapara, Astarang, Gop, Brahmagiri and Satyabadi blocks have been affected by the floods. Similarly, two wards of Puri municipality have also witnessed the deluge, said the administration.

“The floods have affected at least 1, 33, 121 people in Puri district. Altogether 1, 14, 088 people of 180 villages were marooned by the deluge. Kanas block is the worst hit. A villager died when a boat overturned at Bijipur in Kanas,” said the administration.

It further claimed that 15,682 people were shifted to 82 safer places. With the improvement in flood situation, most of the people have returned to their homes. Only 458 flood-affected villagers are still in 16 shelters, it added.

As per the data, a total of 32,974 hectares of agricultural land were inundated by the floodwaters. “Altogether 1,310 houses have been damaged by the floods. As many as 731.25 quintals of flattened rice and 90.725 quintals of molasses were distributed among the flood-hit people of Kanas, Puri Sadar and Gop blocks. Similarly, 15,000 biscuit packets were distributed among the villagers of Kanas block,” revealed the administration.