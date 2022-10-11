Papadahandi: A woman died of diarrhoea and vomiting while three persons were affected by the disease at Sorishapadar village under this block in Nabarangpur district, Monday. The deceased was identified as Tulabhati Bhatra wife of Tankadhar Bhatra in the village. The husband of the deceased is also suffering from acute diarrhoea and has been hospitalised at the district headquarters hospital in Nabarangpur after his condition deteriorated. Two others, Dhanya Bhatra and Pushpalata Bhatra also hit by the same disease, are undergoing treatment at home.

On being informed, a medical team reached the village and provided medications to the people and launched an awareness programme. The team also collected water samples from the village and sent those for examination.

Reports said that the woman was bedridden after suffering from loose motion. Her family members had called for an ambulance to shift her to a hospital. However, it did not arrive on time and she breathed her last.