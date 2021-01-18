Paralakhemundi: In a tragic road mishap, a Bhubaneswar bound tourist bus overturned at Dumbula Chowk under Adaba police limits in Gajapati district in the wee hours of Monday, killing one passenger and critically injuring eight others.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sahu, a resident of Bhubaneswar. But the identities of the injured are yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the ill-fated tourist bus carrying 20 tourists was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Gupteswar shrine in Koraput district. As the vehicle was nearing Dumbula Chowk, the driver lost control over the wheels due to some yet to be ascertained reasons, leading to the mishap.

After getting information about the incident, police and fire personnel from Mohana reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers. The police recovered the body for post mortem.

The injured were immediately rushed to Mohana community health centre (CHC).

The police have launched a detailed probe, it was learnt.

More details are awaited.

