Kolimati: A person was killed while two others were grievously injured after the Bolero they were riding in crashed into an iron-filled truck Thursday at Kantomusalan Bridge under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district. The identities of the deceased and injured have yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, this mishap occurred when the trio was travelling towards Cuttack after crossing Joda. The truck was parked on the side of the road and the Bolero crashed into it leading to the death of the driver on the spot.

The locals brought out all the three from the vehicle. They were immediately rushed to Anandpur Sub-divisional hospital where the one of them was declared brought dead.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

PNN