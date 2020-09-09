Dhaka: At least 10 people, including five children, drowned and 12 persons were missing Wednesday as a passenger boat capsized after colliding with a sand-laden trawler in a river in northern Bangladesh. There were around 40-45 passengers on the boat when the collision happened on the Gumai river in Netrokona district, ‘bdnews’ reported. While some of the passengers managed to swim to safety, the rest were swept away by the current.

Rescue authorities have so far recovered the bodies of 10 people, including three children aged two to five. They said the toll may rise as the chances of survival of those gone missing are very slim.

A team of divers are screening the river, but strong currents are hindering rescue operations, officials said.

It should be stated here that boats are one of the main mode of transport in Bangladesh.