Jammu: An overloaded private bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge Thursday night in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 10 passengers and leaving 36 injured, police said. The death toll may increase as 14 of those injured are in critical condition, they added.

The bus was on its way to Jammu from Surankote. Rajouri SP Yougal Manhas said that two of the 10 dead are yet to be identified.

Fourteen injured, who were critical, have been shifted to GMC hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmed Mir and the National Conference expressed grief on the loss of lives in the accident.

Mir urged the Union Territory administration to provide immediate financial help to the families of the victims.

It should be stated here that overloaded public vehicles have always been a problem for the administration of the Union Territory. It has tried to prevent people from overloading buses but to no avail.

Police said that Thursday’s foggy and misty condition at night led to the accident.

