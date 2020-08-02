Bhubaneswar: The number of COVID-19 cases is definitely on the rise in Odisha. However, there are 10 such districts from where not a single fatality has been reported so far due to COVID-19. Yes the 10 districts have reported positive coronavirus cases. However, all patients have recovered. The districts that have managed to prevent fatalities are Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Subarnapur.

Bolangir district did not report any new COVID-19 positive cases Sunday. The district’s tally stands at 463. Among them, 300 have already been recovered while 163 are undergoing treatment.

In Boudh district, the total number of infected cases is 151 with five fresh cases reported Sunday. While 80 patients have been discharged from the hospitals, there are still 71 active cases.

Deogarh reported two new COVID-19 fresh cases Sunday taking the district’s tally to 96. Of them, 69 patients have so far been recovered and the remaining 27 are undergoing treatment

Dhenkanal district has so far reported 358 cases with 13 new additions Sunday. While 214 have already been discharged the rest are under treatment.

Keonjhar district’s tally went up to 790 with two fresh new cases reported Sunday. Out of those infected, 594 have recovered and 194 are active cases.

Koraput reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases Sunday and with this the district’s tally went up to 829. Of them, 280 have been discharged from hospitals and 549 are undergoing treatment.

Mayurbhanj reported only one positive case Sunday, taking the district’s tally up to 692. So far 466 patients have recovered and 224 are active cases.

The COVID-19 tally in Nabarangpur currently stands at 280. So far 187 patients have recovered and 92 patients are receiving treatment at COVID-19 hospitals.

Nupada district’s present tally of infected persons stands at 150. Of them, while 103 patients have been discharged from hospitals while, 47 are undergoing treatment.

Subarnapur district’s tally has gone up to 103 with six fresh cases reported Sunday. While 56 have recovered from the disease, 47 are under treatment.

PNN