Puri: About 10 platoons of police would be deployed along the 1.5 km road from Lion’s Gate of Srimandir leading to Narendra pond where the deities would enjoy the 21-day-long Chandan Yatra (water sport) which is scheduled to begin May 15 on the Akshaya Tritiya day.

Police personnel would be posted along the Grand Road and around the Narendra pond till deities return to the temple. Kanwar Vishal Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Puri, said that section 144 of CrPC would be promulgated around the Narendra pond to prevent possible presence and congregation of devotees. “A standard operating procedure (SOP) incorporating the Covid-19 norms would be released soon after a consultation with district Collector Samarth Verma and CDMO Dr Sujata Mishra,” Singh added.

It is worth mentioning here that Puri district remains in the red zone with 3,653 active Covid cases and the numbers are on the rise, with over 700 fresh cases recorded Monday.

In Chandan Yatra festival, deities Madanmohan and Ramakrushna, accompanied by Panch Mahadevas, visit the Narendra pond daily in their respective palanquins, participate in the water sport, and return to Temple. The sport goes on for 21 days and the festival concludes with Bhaunri, the 21st day of the festival.

PNN