Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has appointed Secretary-level officers for 10 ‘Aspirational Districts’ in the state. They have been appointed for a period of three months with effect from April 1. During the period they will ensure that their respective districts, more so the backward ones, will get boost from all fronts.

An ‘Aspirational District’ in India is one which is affected by poor socio-economic indicators. There is a reason for calling such places as ‘Aspirational Districts’. It means that the development of these districts can lead to the overall improvement of the nation.

As per the notification issued by the Planning and Convergence Department, Commerce and Transport Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi is in charge of Kandhamal district, MSME Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu is in-charge of Kalahandi, Energy Principal Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been nominated for Rayagada and Steel and Mines Principal Secretary Surendra Kumar is in charge of Bolangir.

Science & Technology Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi has been given the charge of Koraput, ST & SC Development Principal Secretary Ranjana Chopra, Revenue & Disaster Management Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and SSEPD Secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma are in charge of Dhenkanal, Nuapada and Gajapati districts respectively.

Similarly, IPICOL MD Nitin B Jawale and Director of Social Welfare and W & CD MS Aravind Agrawal have been made in-charge of Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts respectively.

Besides following up the 49 key performance indicators (KPIs) across five sectors like health & nutrition, education, agriculture & water resources, financial inclusion and skill development & basic infrastructure in these districts, the secretaries will visit extensively the districts assigned to them and submit reports for review in the State Level Committee for Monitoring of Action Plan of Aspirational Districts.

At the same time, the Union Government has also appointed ‘Central Prabhari Officers’ for the ‘Aspirational Districts’ who regularly visit the districts and present their reports to NITI Aayog. The appointed secretaries in Odisha will coordinate with them.

