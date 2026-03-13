Bantala: A major fire broke out at Bantala Bazaar near Madanmohan Chhak in Shankhapur area of Angul district Thursday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded, gutting around 10 shops. Three shops were completely reduced to ashes, while the remaining shops suffered substantial damage. The incident occurred around 3pm at a snack shop where food was being prepared. The cook allegedly poured water into a pan of hot oil on the stove to check whether the oil had heated up. This suddenly triggered flames that spread to the nearby LPG cylinder, leading to an explosion. The fire quickly spread to adjacent shops, taking a serious turn within minutes.

Four LPG cylinders inside the snack shop also caught fire, further intensifying the blaze. The flames soon reached nearby establishments, including a shop selling puja materials, where stored oil, ghee and other inflammable items fuelled the fire. Personnel from the Bantala fire station rushed to the spot after receiving information. Initially, firefighting efforts faced difficulty due to a lack of an immediate water supply. Later, water was brought from a nearby Fisheries department pond to control the flames. Firefighters battled the massive blaze for three hours at the busy intersection in Angul before bringing it under control. After initial efforts failed, additional units arrived from Angul, Banarpal, and the Jindal plant.

According to Bantala Fire Station OIC Bhabagrahi Bishal, 25 personnel and five fire engines were deployed. The fire destroyed a snack shop, a puja material store, and a cloth store. Seven other businesses, including two mobile phone shops and a betel shop, sustained heavy damage. While a total loss estimate is pending, local officials, including the Angul SDPO and various revenue officers, are at the site. The incident caused significant traffic gridlock at the junction of the Angul-Tikarpada and old Cuttack-Sambalpur roads.