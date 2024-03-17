New Delhi: Over 1,000 startups, more than 1,000 investors, 5,000 future entrepreneurs and 40,000 business visitors are set to participate in ‘Startup Mahakumbh’ being organised at Bharat Mandapam and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) in the Capital from March 18-20.

More than 34 deep-tech startups would showcase their innovations at the Nasscom pavilion, which will focus on insightful discussions around deep tech innovations that are transforming India and shaping industry capabilities across various sectors of the world.

The event will also host top women leaders to highlight their pivotal role within the startup ecosystem.

“At ‘Startup Mahakumbh’, we are not just showcasing startups; we are enabling an ecosystem where women lead with resilience and creativity, driving forward the global narrative of Indian entrepreneurship,” according to Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

‘Startup Mahakumbh’ has also launched its official app on Google Play Store that serves as a one-stop guide for all key information and brings innovative minds together for meaningful partnerships.

The event will facilitate insightful discussions across sectors including AI and software-as-a-service (SaaS), D2C/consumer brands, agritech, fintech, deeptech, biotech and pharma, incubators, climate tech, E-sports, and B2B manufacturing.

IANS