The Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta share a platform, a price bracket and many of the same buyers in India’s used car market. But they are not the same car. A used Kia Seltos and a second hand Hyundai Creta at the same price point make different promises: the Seltos leans toward feature richness and a distinctive design, while the Creta leans toward brand familiarity, wider service reach and more predictable resale.

This comparison cuts through the surface-level similarities to identify what actually separates them for a used car buyer in 2026.

Seltos vs Creta: What’s Actually Different

Factor Used Kia Seltos (2020 to 2022) Used Hyundai Creta (2020 to 2022) Typical used price Rs 11 to Rs 16 lakhs Rs 12 to Rs 17 lakhs Boot space 433 litres 433 litres Ground clearance 190mm 170mm Turbo petrol option (DCT) Yes (1.4T) Yes (1.4T on select variants) ADAS features Yes (HTX+ and GTX+) Yes (SX(O) and above) Kia vs Hyundai service network Smaller but growing Larger, more established Feature content at mid-spec Very strong (HTX) Strong (SX) Resale demand Strong but below Creta nationally Very strong, highest in segment

The Case for the Used Kia Seltos

Higher Ground Clearance

The Seltos’s 190mm ground clearance is 20mm more than the Creta’s 170mm. On Indian roads this is a genuine real-world advantage that Seltos owners notice in daily driving, particularly in cities where road quality is inconsistent.

Feature-Per-Rupee Value

The Seltos HTX mid-variant packs an impressive list of features relative to its used price. In many comparisons, a used Seltos HTX at Rs 11 to Rs 12 lakhs is more generously equipped than a Creta SX at the same price. For buyers who prioritise what they get for their money, the Seltos often wins this metric.

Slightly Lower Entry Price

A comparable used Seltos is typically Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakhs cheaper than a similar year Creta at the same variant level. This reflects Kia’s smaller brand premium in the used market, which works in the buyer’s favour when purchasing.

The Case for the Used Hyundai Creta

Service Network Advantage

Hyundai’s service network is meaningfully larger than Kia’s in India. For buyers in cities outside the major metros, the practical difference in workshop access between the two brands can be significant. Before buying either, verify the distance to the nearest authorised service centre for each brand.

Stronger National Resale

The Creta’s resale demand is consistently higher than the Seltos’s across most Indian cities and tiers. When you eventually sell, a used Creta is easier to price and move than a used Seltos of the same age and condition. This resale advantage partially offsets the higher purchase price for buyers who think in full ownership cost terms.

Final Thoughts

The used Kia Seltos is a slightly better value proposition at the point of purchase. The used Hyundai Creta is a slightly better long-term ownership choice for buyers who prioritise service convenience and resale predictability.

If you have easy access to Kia service in your city and you plan to own the car for 3 to 4 years before upgrading, the Seltos is the smarter financial buy. If you prefer the wider service safety net and the stronger resale of the Creta, that trade-off is rational too.