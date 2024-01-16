Ayodhya: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Tuesday lit a 108-foot-long incense stick brought here from Gujarat.

Das lit the incense stick amid a huge crowd chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The fragrance from the incense stick will reach a distance of 50km, it has been claimed.

The incense stick weighing 3,610 kg has a width of around three-and-a-half feet. It has been brought to this Uttar Pradesh town from Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Cow dung, ghee, essence, flower extracts and herbs were used to prepare the incense stick, which, once lit, will last for about a month and a half.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held January 22.

PTI