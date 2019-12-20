Bhubaneswar: Governor Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the 10th edition of Odisha Environment Congress at the Regional Museum of Natural History here, Friday

On the occasion, Ganeshi Lal said that it was human beings who are creating all the problems for other living beings in the universe.

He added that every country wants to show its ideological supremacy and that precisely is the problem.

“We must live and let others also live,” said the Governor.

The theme of this year’s Odisha Environment Congress is mining and environment.

Speaking during the event, Sudarshan Das, Secretary of Odisha Environment Congress, said: “For the last ten years we are organizing the environment congress on different themes such as water, forest, health, power, climate change, agriculture and environment.”

“Mining, in spite of its significant contribution to the state’s economy, has also been detrimental to the environment,” he said.

“The adverse health impact of mining is mainly caused by release of pollutants into the air,” he added. “We hope to bring some positive impact with this edition.”

Debi Prasad Mishra, MLA and former minister, said: “Odisha is a mineral rich state and accounts for rich iron ore, bauxite and coal reserves.”

“The challenges encountered due to mining require scientific and research based analysis of the issues and problems,” he added.

The congress will conclude December 22.

