Bhubaneswar: State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Thursday announced that the 2020-21 board examinations will be held in offline mode.

The state government has taken the decision after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday said that there will be only offline mode of examination for the 10th and 12th students under the board.

Dash said, “CBSE will conduct the board exams for Classes X and XII next year in offline or written mode. Following similar guidelines and procedures, exams in Odisha would be conducted. It is not possible to change the pattern of Board exams in Odisha and the exams will be conducted in offline mode. The dates of examinations, however, will be delayed given the current circumstances we are in. But before that we are ensuring classes are held and the syllabi is completed.”

When he was asked regarding the reopening of classes IX-XII, Dash said “The state had earlier decided to resume school activities for students of classes 9 to 12 in November, but we had to reconsider our decision because of the possibilities of a second wave of Covid infection. We are discussing with all the stakeholders to ascertain when it would be feasible to reopen schools. A decision will be taken very soon.”

