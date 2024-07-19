New Delhi: Eleven Indians, who were trapped at a scam centre in Myawaddy in Myanmar, were released Friday with the support of Myanmarese authorities and local assistance, the Indian Embassy in that country said.

It shared the update in a post on X and also shared pictures of a group of people.

The embassy also said that it was working on their “return and repatriation” to India.

“11 Indian victims trapped at Shwe Ko Ko based scam centre in Myawaddy, Myanmar have been released today with the support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance. We are working on their return and repatriation to India,” @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @narendramodi,” it wrote on the social media platform.

PTI