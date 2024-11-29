Gondia: At least 11 passengers were killed and 23 others injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district of the state Friday afternoon, police said.

The bus, operated under the service name ‘Shiv Shahi’, was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra when it flipped over at Davva village under Sadak Arjuni taluka after its driver applied brakes to avoid hitting a two-wheeler that suddenly came in the front, a senior police official said.

“Eleven passengers were killed and 23 others injured in the accident which took place at around 12.30 pm,” he said.

The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.

The deceased included a 32-year-old woman police personnel, identified as Smita Suryavanshi from Morgaon in Gondia, police said.

Of the 11 deceased passengers, nine have been identified so far, while the identity of two others in their 50s is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Senior police and district officials visited the accident spot.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Shinde spoke to the Gondia collector and instructed that all the injured passengers be provided proper treatment and medical care.

If needed they should be admitted to private hospitals for specialised treatment and expenses for the same will be borne by the state government, a statement quoted him as saying.

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, described the bus accident as unfortunate and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said if needed, the injured passengers must be treated in private hospitals.

“I have also told the collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift the injured to Nagpur if required for treatment,” he said.

Fadnavis informed that senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts.

“I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured passengers,” he said.

With a fleet of around 15,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport corporations in the country. Daily, around 60 lakh passengers travel on the corporation buses.

