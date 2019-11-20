Bhubaneswar: As many as 119 elephants have been electrocuted in the state in past 10 years, Odisha Forest and Environment department has said.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Assembly Tuesday, Forest and Environment minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said, “As many as 119 elephants died of electrocution between 2009-10 and by October of 2019-20”.

The state government has taken action against 133 people, 11 forest personnel and four energy department staff in connection with the incidents.

Arukha further listed a number of steps the government has taken to check the electrocution deaths of elephants.

Officials of all power discoms, principal chief wildlife warden, regional chief conservator of forests and divisional forest officers regularly meet to prevent electrocution deaths. Besides, energy department officials have also been asked to insulate live electric wire in 1519.36 km-long low tension transmission line in 17 forest divisions. Insulation of wire should also be made in other areas where elephant movements have been noticed, the minister said in his written reply.

He further added that elephants are being tracked with the help of drones and a control room has been set up for better coordination between people and field-level staff in Angul forest division.