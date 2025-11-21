Bhadrak: At least 12 cattle died late Wednesday night after a pickup van smuggling them overturned near Gelatua under Bhadrak Rural police limits, authorities said. The vehicle, carrying 17 cattle, overturned while reportedly being driven at high speed. Five surviving cattle were rescued and taken to a shelter. The driver and helper fled the scene after the crash, police said.

As news of the deaths spread, an agitated crowd gathered at the spot and set the pickup van on fire. Two fire engines arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. According to the police, the pickup van bearing registration number OR-01-Q-7854 was allegedly transporting cattle cruelly from Agarapada towards Bhadrak district. On being tipped off, cattle activists started following the vehicle. In an attempt to escape, the driver reportedly sped up, lost control and overturned the van near Gelatua. Bhadrak Rural police have seized the charred vehicle and launched a probe.