People believe in astrology when it comes to relationships, food habits and many other things. There are many who even look for inspiration in zodiac signs when making a tattoo.

Tattoo trends come and go, so the tattoo you make must be based on to have a deep connection with your spiritual views as well as your personality. This is where astrology comes in handy as it can help you understand yourself better and choose a tattoo accordingly.

Here are 12 tattoos for each zodiac signs.

Aries: roses and elegant flowers: Aries people are simple and friendly that make them amazing easy-to-be-around partners, but they are quite dynamic and confident as well. So, flower tattoos suit them best.

Taurus: crescent moon: The person having Taurus as zodiac sign are generally considered to be patient, down-to-earth, persistent, yet generous. A symbol of a moon is an ideal fit for these peopel who are both independent and reliable at the same time.

Gemini: leaves and abstract designs: The person having Gemini as zodiac sign are the most easy-going and versatile out of all the signs. The amicable character of Gemini can be symbolized by a stem of leaves or something that embodies versatility.

Cancer: creative tattoos: The person having Cancer as zodiac sign never run out of creative ideas and ways of revealing them to the world. Cancer person can be quite moody and pessimistic, but they also have a loving and caring side. The rules of tattoos don’t really apply to Cancers, so you can run wild and come up with tattoos you really like.

Leo: nature-related designs: Warm-hearted Leo people are very enthusiastic about life and nature. A simple ink that is connected with nature, its rivers and mountains is what suits Leo people best.

Virgo: simple lines: Virgo people adore simplicity, but it often comes at a cost. That’s why they often come off as perfectionists – trying to do everything the best way possible. For Virgo poeple it’s best to go with simple outlines of literally anything.

Libra: bold and brave designs: Libra people have really perfected the art of being charming. You might not feel that you’re using those skills yet, but you actually are. Charm comes effortlessly to Libra women, so when they think about what tattoo to get – they shouldn’t think too hard. The first thing that will come to your mind will probably be your best choice! You can get as bold as you want because that’s where your personality is taking you.

Scorpio: wolf motifs: Scorpio people are a mix of all things unknown and mysterious. Compulsive by nature, they are also very intuitive and go where that intuition takes them. Wolf is a great tattoo idea for Scorpio people as wolves are just as misunderstood as they are.

Sagittarius: elegant butterflies: Sagittarius women like to spend a lot of time at home, but this doesn’t mean they don’t know how to have fun. They do! All you need is get to know them a little better. Then they will transform just like a butterfly!

Capricorn: words and quotes: Practical Capricorn people are pretty straightforward and ambitious, that’s why it is good for them to make a tattoo with a quote as a kind reminder about love, calm, and light in life – even the strongest of us need that some times.

Aquarius: watercolor: Aquarius people are creative, intellectual, and like simple beautiful things. They are great listeners and loyal friends. They usually have a knack for some kind of art, so a watercolor tattoo might be the best choice for them.

Pisces: abstract line designs: Pisces people are kind and compassionate to the point of being selfless. They are sensitive human beings that love helping other people, that’s why most of the time they think about everyone, but themselves. Abstract line designs suit Pisces people the best as they symbolize selflessness and intuition.

PNN