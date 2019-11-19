Sabarimala (Kerala): A 12-year-old girl from Pondicherry, who had come for darshan to Lord Ayyappa temple here along with her father, was not allowed to proceed to the shrine Tuesday morning from Pamba.

The age of the girl, with ‘irrumudikettu’ (offerings to Lord Ayyappa) had been shown as 10 years in the virtual ‘Q’ booking. Women police examined the girl’s Aadhaar card and found that she was 12 years old and refused to allow her to proceed to the shrine complex, police said.

After those accompanying the child were informed about the current situation in Sabarimala, her father and other relatives proceeded to the temple.

Supporting the shrine’s tradition, a nine-year-old Keralite girl, who came to the temple complex Monday from Karnataka, had a placard around her neck inscribed with the words: “Ready to wait. Will visit the shrine after attaining 50 years.”

Hailing from Thrissur, the girl who was identified as Hridyakrishnan said she had visited the shrine thrice and would have darshan of Lord Ayyappa only after she reaches 50. Her father, Harikrishnan had said devotees are those who protect traditions and beliefs.

While two women in the barred age group of 10-50 years had been stopped by police Monday from visiting the hill shrine, at least 10 young women from Andhra Pradesh were stopped Saturday at Pamba, the day when the temple opened. The Pamba base camp is at the foothills of Sabarimala, about five kilometres from the shrine.

The Lord Ayyappa temple had opened November 16 evening for the two month long Mandala-Makaravillakku pilgrimage season.

