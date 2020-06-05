Bhubaneswar: Thirteen news cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state capital in the last 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Friday.

Out of the 13 new COVID-19 cases, seven people who are in home quarantine have been infected by the virus while six are local contact cases. All the seven home quarantine persons had travel history to various states.

The single case in Patrapada locality had a travel history to Delhi. Two new coronavirus cases have been reported from the New Forest Park area. They also had been to Delhi in the recent past. One person has been diagnosed as coronavirus positive case in Laxmisagar locality. He had also travelled to Delhi. One fresh COVID-19 case has been found in the Tankapani road area. He had visited Jharkhand recently. The person infected by the virus in Chintamaniswar locality had returned from Maharashtra while the new case in the Old Town area had a recent travel history to West Bengal.

As for the local contact cases, Dumduma locality has reported one positive coronavirus patient. The other infected persons are from Unit-IV (2), Salia Sahi, Aiginia and Laximsagar (one each).

So far 81 persons have been infected by coronavirus in this city. Among these, 51 have recovered while 27 are undergoing treatment. Three persons have died.

Further contact tracing in all the areas that have reported fresh cases is on. Primary contacts and people living in nearby houses have been asked to be in quarantine. The localities have also been sanitised.

