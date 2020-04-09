Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have seized 1,355 vehicles in the last 24 hours for breaking lockdown rules. It should be stated here that the lockdown in Odisha has been extended till April 30.

Earlier, police had urged citizens not to use vehicles to visit local markets or for visiting different places. They had said that those using vehicles without a proper reason will face stringent action. However, with people still continuing to flout rules with impunity, police have been forced to crackdown on the movement of vehicles. In the last 24 hours 733 vehicles have been seized from the state capital while 622 have been confiscated in Cuttack. Police have also fined the violators to the tune of Rs 1,500-2,000 depending on the rules they have broken.

Police have time and again urged people to go on foot to local markets and not use vehicles as it leads to overcrowding. Police and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff are also helping out senior citizens who need uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and vehicles.

It should also be mentioned here that since the lockdown has been implemented in Odisha, police have so far seized 6,235 vehicles here.

PNN