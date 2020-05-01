Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Friday said that 14 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

With the recent recoveries, Kendrapara district has become COVID free.

“Happy to announce that another 14 #COVID19 patients have recovered in # Odisha, taking the total recovered cases to 55! Now there are no active cases in Kendrapara district. The new recovered cases are from: Kendrapara-1, Bhubaneswar-3, Balasore-3, Bhadrak-7 # OdishaFightsCorona,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

Happy to announce that another 14 #COVID19 patients have recovered in #Odisha, taking the total recovered cases to 55! Now there are no active cases in Kendrapara district. The new recovered cases are from: Kendrapara:1

Bhubaneswar:3

Balasore:3

Bhadrak:7#OdishaFightsCorona — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 1, 2020

According to state government data as of Friday afternoon, 148 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 92 cases are active, 55 have recovered and one person died.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, five people tested positive for the deadly disease in the state.