Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 Odisha police officials will be awarded with various medals for their service to the nation on 74th Independence Day, a notification issued by the Home Department of Union government said Friday.

According to the notification, Vigilance department DSP K Venugopal Acharya has been selected for Vishisht Seva Medal while Constable Biranchi Narayana Sahoo has been selected for two President’s Police Medal. Besides them, 12 other officials have won Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

The 12 police officials who will receive the Meritorious Service Medals are Vigilance SP Abhiram Kar, Asst Comandet Tapas Mohapatra, SP Anil Mishra, DSP Anupama Mohapatra, DSP Rajkishor Paikarai, Inspector Ajay Das, Inspector Atulkrishna Das, Inspector Saroj Patel, Inspector Nirmala Mohapatra, Subedar Kishor Balwantray, Sepoy Rath Lakra and Havildar Mohammed Faisal Umar.

In 2019, 36 Odisha police officials were awarded with various medals for their service to the nation this Independence Day.

PNN