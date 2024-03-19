Bhawanipatna: At least 15 people were injured as an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Jamulighati in Madanpur Rampur block, they said.

Those travelling in the auto-rickshaw were on the way to a wedding, police added. The injured passengers were admitted to the Mohangiri primary health centre.

Six of those injured were later shifted to the Bhawanipatna government hospital as their conditions turned critical, police said.

PTI